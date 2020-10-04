Kellyanne Conway Battling Covid-19 After Attending Trump’s Rose Garden Ceremony

FOX News/WENN

The former White House advisor has been diagnosed with the coronavirus shortly after President Donald Trump and wife Melanie tested positive for the killer virus.

Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway is battling Covid-19 after attending the Rose Garden ceremony which announced Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee last month (Sep20).

Days after it was confirmed U.S. leader Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for the coronavirus, Kellyanne’s daughter Claudia confirmed her mum had also contracted the virus.

In a video shared to TikTok, Claudia, who has a large following on the platform due to her forthright disagreements with her mum’s politics, wrote, “my mom coughing all around the house after trump tested positive for covid,” along with an audio clip saying, “That’s suspicious.”

Alongside the footage she wrote, “this did not age well,” and in a second clip she confirmed her mum was positive and urged others to wear masks and take the proper precautions against the virus.

“im furious. wear your masks. dont listen to our f**king idiot president piece of s**t. protect yourselves and those around you,” she wrote.

The 53-year-old tweeted on Friday (02Oct20) night that she’s experiencing symptoms including a “mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine.”

“I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Kellyanne added. “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Kellyanne resigned from her role in the White House in August, however she’s consistently been a top ally of Trump’s.

According to British newspaper The Sun, at least seven people who attended the event have tested positive for the virus since then.

Trump is spending the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. after his diagnosis and, in an address from the medical facility, he revealed he is doing well, but that the next few days will be the “real test.”