Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Soha Ali Khan on the latter’s birthday



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one couple who have always balanced their personal and professional life beautifully. Kareena and Saif often host family outings and love going on holidays with their tribe. Today is Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s birthday and on the occasion, Kareena had something special to say about her.



She posted an adorable picture of herself and Soha with Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and captioned it, “Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya’s mom, Saifu and Saba’s sister and my beautiful sister-in-law… Happy birthday you…ï¸We love you @sakpataudi…ï¸” We too wish Soha Ali Khan a very happy birthday…