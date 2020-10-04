Kanye West Claims to Be Praying for Donald Trump’s Full Recovery From COVID-19

WENN/Instar

Sending his message of support for the POTUS and First Lady Melania, the ‘Follow God’ rapper insists he would do the same if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were stricken with the same virus.

Kanye West is wishing Donald Trump a speedy recovery amid his battle with the coronavirus.

Despite going up against the President in November’s (20) U.S. election, rapper-turned-politician Kanye took to Twitter to send his thoughts and prayers to Trump and his wife Melania Trump.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board,” he wrote. “We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

Kanye’s message of support follows Sunday’s (October 04) news that President Trump could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland as early as Monday.

Trump announced on Thursday, October 1 that he and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19. He was then taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment after his blood oxygen level had dropped on Saturday. He was also taking a steroid typically given to seriously ill patients.

Briefing reporters on Sunday, the president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley his condition “continues to improve,” but he also said Mr. Trump’s symptoms have been serious. On Sunday, doctors said the president’s vital signs are stable, he isn’t experiencing shortness of breath, and he has been fever-free since Friday.