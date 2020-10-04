Jon Bon Jovi Dismisses Whining Fans Who Are Not Into His New Sound

WENN

The Bon Jovi rocker has no time for his old fans who criticize his socially conscious music as he releases his new studio album ‘2020’ that documents recent events.

Jon Bon Jovi doesn’t care if his band’s fans want him to record rock anthems like he did in the 1980s, as he’s more comfortable with making socially conscious music in his old age.

The 58 year old’s new record, “2020“, features tracks that document recent events like the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, and the 2019 shooting in Dayton, Ohio, when nine people were shot to death outside a bar.

He also addresses other issues including the struggles of wounded veterans and immigrants, and has no time for fans who moan he’s no longer writing the feel-good rock songs that propelled Bon Jovi to fame.

“I am nothing more than witness to history,” the “Livin’ on a Prayer” hitmaker tells the BBC. “I still have hardcore fans that will moan about this record and say, ‘They haven’t been good since the 80s.’ ”

“Well guess what? If you want us to rewrite You Give Love A Bad Name, it’s not going to happen. My hair is turning grey. I’m cool with that. I’m just who I am. And if you want to come along for the ride, amen.”

“2020” is out now.

The rocker also paid tribute to lives lost to Covid-19 on the new album. His son, Jacob, and bandmates David Bryan and Everett Bradley survived the virus after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year (20), but other people in his life were not so lucky.

“I lost friends and neighbours. A dear friend of mine lost his mum. The guy that sold me this apartment beat cancer but lost his life to COVID-19,” he said.