Jill Scott Calls Jaguar Wright ‘Small Dog’ for Exposing Alicia Keys, Common and More

Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Gettin’ in the Way’ singer shares an African proverb that reads, ‘The lion doesn’t turn around when the small dog barks.’

Jaguar Wright has been making headlines lately for exposing the likes of Alicia Keys, Common and more others. And while most of these stars haven’t responded to the allegations leveled against them, Jill Scott has let them know that they always get her back with a shade directed towards Jaguar.

Jill took to Instagram over the weekend to show her support for Mary J. Blige, Common and other stars who have been dissed by Jaguar, but not without taking a jab at the exposer. In a post uploaded on the social media site, the “A Long Walk” singer shared an African proverb that read, “The lion doesn’t turn around when the small dog barks.”

She added in the caption of the post, “LOVE and RESPECT to @common, @theroots @aliciakeys @erykahbadu @talibkweli @therealmaryjblige @diddy I sincerely appreciate your decades of musical inspiration. Thank you. Have a beautiful day Love Village. Love harder. Love smarter. Look towards the light.”

Jaguar has yet to respond to the shade, though some people have already expected that she will go on a rant about it soon.

In the past few weeks, Jaguar sparked chatter among online users for airing out dirty laundry of A-list celebrities like Alicia, Common and Mary. For example, Jaguar recently claimed that the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer was a cheater and a homewrecker. Dubbing her “goofy a** cheater” in a Twitter stream, the 43-year-old then detailed Alicia’s past relationship with a man named Antonio Gordon whom she also used to date in the past.

According to Jaguar, Alicia gave him a key to her apartment in New York so he decided to go there and surprised her. However, what he found at the time was something he didn’t expect as she said, “He found you f***ing somebody else when you was supposed to be his girlfriend you f***ing b***h.” Because of that, Antonio allegedly decided to leave the key and went back to his hometown without telling Alicia he was in New York to meet her. They broke up soon after that.