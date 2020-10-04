Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 disease By

© . FILE PHOTO: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada poses next to a painting of his self-portrait offered to the “Fight Aids” foundation gala auction on World AIDS Day in Monaco
PARIS () – Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, better known as Kenzo, died Sunday from the COVID-19 disease, his spokesman told several French media outlets.
Aged 81, Takada was at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a residential suburb on the western outskirts of the French capital, the spokesman said.
Kenzo, the house he founded in the 1970s, is owned by LVMH (PA:), the world’s biggest luxury group.
