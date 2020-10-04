Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 disease By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . FILE PHOTO: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada poses next to a painting of his self-portrait offered to the “Fight Aids” foundation gala auction on World AIDS Day in Monaco

2/2

PARIS () – Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, better known as Kenzo, died Sunday from the COVID-19 disease, his spokesman told several French media outlets.

Aged 81, Takada was at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a residential suburb on the western outskirts of the French capital, the spokesman said.

Kenzo, the house he founded in the 1970s, is owned by LVMH (PA:), the world’s biggest luxury group.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR