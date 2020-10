Things turned very nasty Sunday between Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

Ramsey and Tate got into a postgame fight after the Rams won, according to multiple reporters. Greg Beacham of the Associated Press said on Twitter Tate and Ramsey “both took swings almost simultaneously and then went down in a heap” before being separated by teammates.

Spectrum LA’s Nikki Kay posted video of both teams gathering around the postgame scuffle.