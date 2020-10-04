J.J. Watt weighs in on ‘depressing’ start to Texans’ season

The Houston Texans are 0-4, and it’s clearly weighing on J.J. Watt.

Watt did not mince words after Houston’s 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, saying that he would do anything he could to get a win. He also described in stark terms just how brutal the season has been.

“All I can do is control what I can control. I’m going to try to find a way to get a win,” Watt said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “This is terrible. It’s brutal. It’s depressing. This sucks. I don’t know any other way to put it.”

There isn’t really any other way. The Texans didn’t come close in the first two weeks, but have now lost back-to-back one-score games. They’ve now given up 30 points or more in three of their four defeats, and Sunday’s 23 points on offense was actually a season high. The offense clearly misses DeAndre Hopkins, and the defense has consistently been on its heels.

Right now, the only good news for the Texans is that they have a franchise quarterback locked down long-term. They’re going to have to find a way to put talent around him, and they’re failing to do that right now.