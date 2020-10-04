How to watch Texas A,M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide online

Don’t miss two powerhouses Texas A,amp;M and Alabama fight it out on Saturday. Both teams may have started undefeated and sit 1-0, but unless the Aggies can get rid of their sloppy play from last week it will be the Tide who will be rolling all over them. Texas A,amp;M squeaked by against Vanderbilt 17-12, but will hopefully lock things down this week.

For Alabama, the team had no problem starting strong, but this Saturday they need to finish strong against the Aggies. The Tide’s second strong offense and defense need to come in with the big plays. If that happens then this potentially competitive matchup will turn into a likely blowout. Mac Jones was fantastic in last week’s game hitting nearly 250 passing yards with two touchdowns, but what really gives the Tide a leg up is its running game. Jones will likely get things going, but the running game can keep it going when it needs to turn things up to high gear.

Texas A,amp;M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Where and when?

Texas A,amp;M is heading to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide on Saturday, October 3, starting at 3:30 PM ET. There will be limited in-person attendance at the Bryant-Denny Stadium, but fans can stream the hard hits on CBS.

How to watch Texas A,amp;M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide from anywhere

Texas A,amp;M taking on Alabama will be on CBS, but that doesn’t mean it will be accessible to everyone. In fact, if you’re outside the U.S. or have another limiting factor for the first game of the season, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

Texas A,amp;M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide online

College football fans looking to watch a fantastic matchup will have the most luck tuning in via a streaming service provider like Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV.

Of course, CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of.

