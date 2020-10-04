How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham: Live stream Premier League football online from anywhere

Gameweek four of the 2020/21 Premier League continues today with this fixture that sees Tottenham Hotspur travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Don’t miss a moment with our Man United vs Tottenham live stream guide.
Home side Manchester United have only played two Premier Leauge games so far owing to their participation in the last season’s delayed Europa League. The Red Devils have picked up three points from the available six in those games after losing their opening game 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace and winning 3-2 away at Brighton with a controversial injury-time penalty securing the win.
In the Carabao Cup, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men saw off lower league opposition in the form of Luton Town in the third round before beating Brighton once again in the round of 16 to earn a quarter-final tie against Everton. After a few wins on the bounce, Solskjær will be confident his team has turned a corner after their opening-day disappointment.
For Tottenham Hotspur, it’s been a much busier start to the season with The Lilywhites competing on multiple fronts. In the Premier League, Spurs have played three and earned four points including a win at Southampton and a draw against Newcastle. The North London side did get eliminated from the Carabao Cup, however, with a penalty loss against Chelsea in the round of 16.
In addition to domestic games, José Mourinho’s side has successfully qualified for this year’s Europa League group stage with victories against Bulgaria’s Lokomotiv Plovdiv, North Macedonia’s FK Shkëndija, and a huge 7-2 win against Maccabi Haifa of Israel in their last outing. Mourinho will want to continue that fine goalscoring form against his former team in today’s game.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Man United vs Tottenham no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Man United vs Tottenham: Where and when?
All eyes will be on Old Trafford on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST local time.
That makes it an 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 1:30am AEST start on Monday morning.
Watch the Premier League online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Man United vs Tottenham game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc).
now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to stream Man United vs Tottenham live in the UK
Sky Sports has got the broadcast rights to this Premier League game between Man United and Tottenham with the game being shown on its dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel and for streaming via its Sky Go app. If you’re don’t have Sky Sports as part of your TV plan, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to all of Sky’s sports channels and coverage of not only the Premier League, but the Carabao Cup, UEFA Nations League games, NFL, select MLS games, and much more.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Man United vs Tottenham live in the U.S.
The most robust 2020/21 Premier League coverage in the U.S. will be offered by NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. Of the 380 total fixtures, more than 175 will be exclusively shown on Peacock with the remaining games on NBCSN and other NBC channels. Man United vs Tottenham is being shown on NBCSN.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Man United vs Tottenham game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you’re outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC’s coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.
Sling’s Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free.
From $30 at Sling
Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There’s also a 7-day free trial.
$54.99 per month at Fubo
How to stream Man United vs Tottenham live in Australia
Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including Man United vs Tottenham. The game kicks off at 1:30am AEST.
It’s available for streaming via the Optus Sport mobile, PC, or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV. Those who aren’t already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you’re outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.
How to stream Man United vs Tottenham live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Sign up for DAZN
