How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham: Live stream Premier League football online from anywhere

Gameweek four of the 2020/21 Premier League continues today with this fixture that sees Tottenham Hotspur travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Don’t miss a moment with our Man United vs Tottenham live stream guide.

Home side Manchester United have only played two Premier Leauge games so far owing to their participation in the last season’s delayed Europa League. The Red Devils have picked up three points from the available six in those games after losing their opening game 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace and winning 3-2 away at Brighton with a controversial injury-time penalty securing the win.

In the Carabao Cup, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men saw off lower league opposition in the form of Luton Town in the third round before beating Brighton once again in the round of 16 to earn a quarter-final tie against Everton. After a few wins on the bounce, Solskjær will be confident his team has turned a corner after their opening-day disappointment.

For Tottenham Hotspur, it’s been a much busier start to the season with The Lilywhites competing on multiple fronts. In the Premier League, Spurs have played three and earned four points including a win at Southampton and a draw against Newcastle. The North London side did get eliminated from the Carabao Cup, however, with a penalty loss against Chelsea in the round of 16.

In addition to domestic games, José Mourinho’s side has successfully qualified for this year’s Europa League group stage with victories against Bulgaria’s Lokomotiv Plovdiv, North Macedonia’s FK Shkëndija, and a huge 7-2 win against Maccabi Haifa of Israel in their last outing. Mourinho will want to continue that fine goalscoring form against his former team in today’s game.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Man United vs Tottenham no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Man United vs Tottenham: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Old Trafford on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST local time.

That makes it an 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 1:30am AEST start on Monday morning.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Man United vs Tottenham game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

