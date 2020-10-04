How to turn any Amazon Echo into a Kids Edition

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition is a nifty little bundle, but did you know that you can turn any Amazon Echo into a Kids Edition version? If you have an old Echo speaker that you’d like to give your child — or a spare Echo Dot that you picked up in an Amazon bundle — then you can make it act just like a Kids Edition. It doesn’t require any extra hardware, and it’ll take you mere minutes to complete.

Set up Amazon Kids+ on an Amazon Echo

Amazon recently changed the name of its FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited service to Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids+. We use both interchangeably here because both terms can still be found in some of Amazon’s marketing materials.

Open the Amazon Alexa app. Tap the Devices tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap Echo & Alexa in at the top left of the screen. Tap the Echo device you want to convert. Under General device settings, tap FreeTime (this should be converted to the newer Amazon Kids+ name soon). Tap the toggle for FreeTime to enable FreeTime/Amazon Kids+ on your device. Tap Setup Amazon FreeTime. Enter your child’s name, gender, and age. Select a profile icon. Tap Add Child. We need to grant Amazon permission to collect data about your child’s habits and usage. Tap Continue. Sign in to your Amazon account. The Parental Consent agreement will be displayed. Tap I agree. You’ll need to decide which Alexa Services you want accessible on Amazon Kids+. Scroll to the bottom and tap Continue.

With setup complete, you can use the free tier of Amazon Kids+ on Alexa immediately. With that free tier, you can use many of the Kids Edition features such as:

Explicit song filtering (through Amazon Music or Spotify Premium)

Educational Q,amp;A and progress reports

Adjustable age filters and content controls

Sharing a parent’s paid content with child profiles

Thanking children when they say please

Time limits and bedtime-enforced quiet hours

Easily disable voice purchasing

Quickly engage 1-12 hour pauses

Do I need Amazon Kids+?

While Amazon Kids+ is not required, it does enable your child to do a whole lot more with an Amazon Echo device — as well as other devices thanks to the Amazon Kids+ app for Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire tablets. The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, which gives your child access to the following content:

Premium Alexa skills and licensed character alarms

Hundreds of Audible audiobooks

Kid-friendly playlists and ad-free radio stations from iHeartRadio, Disney, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, and more

Age-appropriate apps and games (on Android and Amazon Fire phones, tablets)

10,000 popular videos and books (on phones, tablets, Fire TV)

Without Unlimited, you’ll need to have an Amazon Music or Spotify subscription for your child to access music with the explicit music filter turned on, and you’ll have to purchase and add audiobooks to your child’s account before they can listen to them on their Kids+-enabled Amazon Echo. If you already have an ample music and audiobook library to share with your child, Unlimited may not be needed, but it definitely upgrades your child’s experience.

How to sign up for Amazon Kids+

Open the Amazon Kids+ Subscription page. Click Start your 1-month free trial.

Your trial will start immediately thanks to Amazon 1-Click. If you don’t cancel your subscription before the month is over, the payment method associated with Amazon 1-Click purchases will be charged.

