How the Eagles can lead the NFC East standings with their first win of the season in Week 4

The Eagles are off to a disastrous start in 2020, but they can still lead their division with a win Sunday night.

Despite being winless heading into their Week 4 matchup against the 49ers, the Eagles have benefited from playing in one of the worst conferences in recent memory. Washington has lost three straight after opening the season with a win, the Cowboys have just one win this season and the Giants have been winless (so far).

The Eagles have two losses, and were content on tying with the Bengals in Week 3. So if the Giants can avoid having three losses on their record, it improves their winning percentage to the point where they’re suddenly better than all of the other NFC East teams this season.

This article is being written ahead of the Giants’ game against the Rams, but the outcome of that game won’t affect the standings in terms of the Eagles potentially being first.

So let’s just break down the NFC East standings as it stands now.

NFC East standings

Team W L T Pct Washington 1 3 0 .250 Cowboys 1 3 0 .250 Eagles 0 2 1 .167 Giants 0 3 0 .000

Washington and the Cowboys are both set this week with a 1-3 record, or a .250 winning percentage. The Giants will match those two teams with a win against the Rams. If the Giants lose, well, they stay at the bottom at an 0-4 record.

The Eagles with a win will move to 1-2-1, or a .375 winning percentage. So it’s entirely possible the Eagles move into first place in the NFC East while also picking up their first win of the season in Week 4. And the amazing part is they would have sole possession of first place with a win.

With a loss, the Eagles will move to a .125 winning percentage. A loss would move the Eagles into either third place (with a Giants loss) or last place (with a Giants win).