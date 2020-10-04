How Taiwan's biggest chip maker TSMC is caught in a tough spot, forced to heed the dictates of Trump's tech policy, while trying to keep many customers in China (Raymond Zhong/New York Times)

Raymond Zhong / New York Times:

