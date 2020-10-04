Home Business Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 28–Oct. 4 By Cointelegraph

BitMEX charges, Bitcoin stays calm, KuCoin ‘identifies’ hack suspects: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 28–Oct. 4

CFTC charges BitMEX with illegally operating derivatives exchange

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has charged the derivatives exchange BitMEX with operating an unregistered trading platform and violating Anti-Money Laundering regulations.

A civil enforcement action has been filed against five entities and three individuals who allegedly own and operate the exchange including BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes.

KuCoin CEO claims hacking suspects identified

Chainalysis and Texas firm win $1-million IRS contract to crack Monero

Global economy saved: Reddits MOON token has a $2.64 septillion market cap

100 million worldwide now use crypto-based assets, Cambridge study says

Court rules Kiks 2017 ICO violated U.S. securities laws

More than half of all crypto exchanges have weak or no ID verification

DeFi is too noisy, MyEtherWallet CEO says

Open sesame: Will cracking Monero reveal treasure or fools gold?

PwCs global crypto tax report reveals the need for further regulatory guidance

Cashless future ahead? Utopian digital dream with dystopian inequality

