Hilary Mantel reveals she’s a fan of Selling Sunset: ‘Chrishell, c’est moi’

The series, the third season of which was recently released on Netflix, follows a luxury estate agency in Los Angeles and the lives of the realtors who work there.

The show became a huge success for the streaming service, with critics commenting that it made for “hideously compulsive viewing”.

Mantel was responding to a Q&A from fellow authors in The Guardian. Noting the title of her latest essay collection, Mantel Pieces, playwright Lucy Prebble asked: “Was the title of the new essay collection [Mantel Pieces] your own invention? Other than a good pun, what else are you not above enjoying?”

Mantel responded: “The title is drawn from ancient usage. I believe I remember a Literary Review from the 1980s offering “free mantelpiece inside”. At the moment I am not above enjoying Selling Sunset on Netflix. Chrishell, c’est moi.”

Read more

Chrishell Stause, an actor and real estate agent, has appeared in all three seasons of Selling Sunset, having been introduced as a new employee at the Oppenheim Group brokerage in the first episode.

Season three included episodes that showed the news and aftermath of her shock divorce from her husband of two years, The Young and the Restless star Justin Hartley.