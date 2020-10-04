Hilarious! Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts to Nick Jonas wanting her autograph



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The couple never shies away from showering each other love on social media. Priyanka and Nick are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Priyanka recently revealed the cover of her memoir Unfinished and stated that the pre-orders are now open. The book will be on the stands from January 19, 2021.



Nick was super stoked about this news and took to Instagram to post the cover of the memoir and captioned it saying, “So incredibly proud of you @priyankachopra quick question… Can I please get a signed copy? Everyone, go pre-order my wife’s beautiful memoir now!”



Well, Priyanka soon commented saying, “Only if I get an autographed copy of BLOOD! Let’s get it!! I love u babu!”. BLOOD is the memoir of the Jonas Brothers which is yet to release. Aren’t they both super cute?