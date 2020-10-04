Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Government pledges $2 billion broadband investment for underserved communities
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit could be more than a mixed reality tech demo
  • 30 percent of Canadians now nervous to shop-in store: Google
  • Here is the Canadian pricing and release dates for all of Google’s new hardware
  • Google Pixel 5 Canadian pricing, availability and specs
  • Here’s where to get Google’s new $69 Chromecast in Canada
  • CRTC grants incumbents’ stay request regarding lowered wholesale rates
  • Ontario government launches free Wi-Fi on all GO buses, half of GO train fleet
  • Amazon announces plans to create 3,500 jobs in Toronto and Vancouver
  • Rogers and Fido increasing international daily roaming prices on October 14
  • Amazon Prime Day is happening in Canada on October 13th and 14th
  • Roku launches Streambar to bring a smarter soundbar to Canada
  • An early hands-on look at the Xbox Series X’s design, faster load times and Quick Resume
  • Apple Watch SE Review: Great starter smartwatch
  • COVID Alert has been downloaded 2.94 million times
  • Walmart Canada now planning to order 130 Electric Tesla transports
  • 84% of Canadians wary of interacting with organizations hit by data breach
  • Quebec government to use federal ‘COVID Alert’ exposure notification app

