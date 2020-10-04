Gordon, Irving still waiting on decision on reinstatement

Josh Gordon has a deal in place to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks, but he can’t do so until he’s reinstated by the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both Gordon and David Irving still are waiting on the league’s decision on their reinstatement from indefinite suspensions. The NFL’s ruling is overdue, based on the league’s collective bargaining agreement, Schefter adds.

Gordon applied for reinstatement in June and Irving did so in July. The NFL is supposed to make a decision within 60 days.

While Gordon intends to sign with the Seahawks, Schefter reports that Irving is drawing interest from at least six teams around the NFL and plans to return to football. The 27-year-old announced he was quitting football in 2019 after the league suspended him for violating its substance abuse policy for the third time in as many years.

Irving announced his decision in an Instagram video where he appeared to be smoking marijuana. He said he was willing to walk away from football to protest not being allowed to smoke. With players no longer being tested for marijuana usage under the new CBA, Irving has made it clear he wants to return.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December for violations of the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. It was the 29-year-old’s sixth suspension since 2013.

Gordon played five games for the Seattle Seahawks last season, reeling in seven receptions for 139 yards. Irving last played in 2018, playing two games for the Dallas Cowboys and recording one sack, three solo tackles, two tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits.