Google offering Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle for $119.99

The Google Store is currently offering a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle for $119.99 CAD.
The bundle includes six months of the Netflix’s standard streaming two-screen plan, which is valued at $83.94. The Chromecast device costs $69.99 by itself, so this bundle saves you about $34.
The refreshed Chromecast features a new version of Android TV called Google TV. It comes in three colours: ‘Snow,’ ‘Sky’ and ‘Sunrise.’
You can learn more about the Chromecast with Google TV in ’s in-depth coverage of the device here.