Google Meet to roll out Q,A and polls for paid users

Google has announced that it is going to roll out Q,amp;A and polls for Meet on October 8th for paid users.
The tech giant notes that the Q,amp;A feature is an easy way to better engage audiences and help get questions answered for work and school meetings.
Google says that businesses can use the feature to help make meetings more inclusive, and teachers can use it to allow students to ask questions on class content.
“Participants can submit and upvote their favourite questions without disrupting the flow of the call,” Google stated in a blog post.
As for polls, Google says that the feature is a great way to quickly gauge your audience and identify topics that need more discussion.
“This means business users can easily get real-time feedback from their colleagues, teachers can quiz remote students to ensure they’re absorbing the material, and sales teams can make their sales presentations to prospective customers more engaging and interactive,” Google notes.
Q,amp;A and polls will be available for G Suite Essentials, G Suite Business, G Suite Enterprise, and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers.
It’s worth noting that although the features are launching on October 8th, it’s going to be a gradual rollout, which means that it may take up to two weeks for them to roll out to all users.
Source: Google