Golden Knights sign Robin Lehner to five-year, $25M extension

Lehner was acquired by Vegas from the Chicago Blackhawks in February. He won each of his three regular-season games for the club, finishing with a 1.67 goals-against average, .940 save percentage and one shutout.

The 29-year-old started 16 postseason games for the Golden Knights, going 9-7 with a .917 save percentage and 1.99 goals-against average. He posted his first career postseason shutout against the Vancouver Canucks in August.

Lehner was widely seen as one of the top available free agents this offseason, but there still are a number of talented goaltenders set to enter free agency. While clubs lost out on Lehner, they could still potentially add Braden Holtby, Jacob Markstrom, Anton Khudobin and Corey Crawford.