France: Paris will be put on maximum alert but restaurants will remain open

Paris will be upgraded to maximum alert level as the French capital and a number of other cities see a surge in cases of COVID-19.

The French government confirmed on Sunday night that the alert level will be raised in the capital but that restaurants will not be forced to close, as they recently had to in Marseille.

As a result of the decision, Marseille’s restaurants will be permitted to re-open from Tuesday when the new restrictions come into force.

Official figures published on Sunday revealed that 1,335 people are currently in intensive care due to COVID-19, 46 more than a day earlier. 32 people have died of the virus in the last hours.

Health minister Olivier Véran said last week that three key COVID-19 indicators had been hit in Paris: the city has 263 new COVID-19 cases daily per 100,000 people, 105 new cases daily per 100,000 people over the age of 65, and between 30-35% of intensive care units now treat COVID-19 patients.

Explaining the decision not to force restaurants to close, the government said that a “reinforced health protocol” will be put in place to allow them to stay open.

More information will be provided at a press conference by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo at 11.30 am CET on Monday, AFP reported.

Other restrictions in areas classed as maximum alert include a requirement for university lecture halls and classrooms to be restricted to 50% capacity.

The government also urged those who can work from home to continue to do so.

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in March this year, at least 32,230 people in France that contracted the virus have died.