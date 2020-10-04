Former MLB Star Charles Haeger Killed Himself After Being Sought for Ex-Girlfriend’s Murder

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher’s body is found along the southern rim of the Grand Canyon, Scottsdale after he was suspected of killing 34-year-old Danielle Breed.

Former MLB star Charles Haeger is dead after he was sought for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. The body of the 37-year-old former athlete was found Saturday afternoon, October 3 along the southern rim of the Grand Canyon, Scottsdale, said Sgt Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman.

Police believe Haeger took his own life as he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had been wanted on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, who was identified as Danielle Breed, 34.

Also known as Danielle Long, she was the owner of The Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale. FOX 10 Phoenix’s journalist Justin Lum previously reported that Breed wanted to get a restraining order against the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, after they broke up months ago.

The victim’s mother Jane Long told the local news outlet before Haeger’s death, “I want him to turn himself in. He broke a lot of people. He shattered a lot of people today and he knows that. He knows that he knows how close our family was. He used to come to the family gatherings and we’re talking about having 30 people 40 people every month.”

Scottsdale police said Haeger’s unoccupied vehicle was found near Flagstaff in Northern Arizona before his body was found. Flagstaff is 118 miles north of Scottsdale. Investigators determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to their resident on Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim’s bedroom with a handgun.

Scottsdale Police Department spokesman Sgt Hoster said in a statement, “Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911.” Police responded to the 911 call and considered Haeger to be armed and dangerous during the search.

Haeger played five seasons in Major League Baseball with the Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched 83 innings in his five-year MLB career from 2006 until 2010. Following the end of his career in the big league, he signed minor league contracts with Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox.