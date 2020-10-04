Former MLB player found dead after police sought him as a suspect in killing of his ex-girlfriend

Former Major League Baseball player Charles Haeger has been found dead after US police announced they were searching for him as a suspect in the death of his ex-girlfriend the previous day.

Haeger’s car was found unoccupied near Flagstaff in Northern Arizona on Saturday morning, according to a press release from Scottsdale Police Sergeant Ben Hoster.

Around 4pm, Haeger was found dead along a trail at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Police said it appeared he had taken his own life.

Police found the body of 34-year-old Danielle Breed in her home on Friday, after her roommate reported hearing gunshots and seeing Haeger exit her room with a handgun.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Charlie Haeger pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game in 2009. (AP)

“My daughter was the spark of our family,” Jane Long, Ms Breed’s mother, told CNN, adding that her daughter went by her maiden name, Danielle Long.

“She was the light on our darkest day.

Danielle Breed was shot dead in an Arizona home. (Facebook)

“We all thrived on her infectious smile and positivity.

“We are crushed that she was a victim of such a horrific crime.”

Sgt Hoster said in the news release that Ms Breed’s roommate returned to their house on Friday afternoon when he heard multiple gunshots coming from Ms Breed’s room.

Moments later, the roommate saw Haeger come out of Ms Breed’s bedroom with a handgun, according to police.

Haeger pointed the handgun at the roommate, but the roommate managed to escape out of the back of the house and got a neighbour to call 911, police said.

Scottsdale patrol officers had responded to a “sound of shots” call and arrived at the house but did not immediately go inside.

A photo released by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Charles Haeger. Haeger had a 2012 DUI case in Scottsdale. (AP)

The police activated barricade procedures and a SWAT team later entered the house and found Ms Breed dead.

Scottsdale Police Lieutenant Christopher Watson told CNN on Sunday an investigation is still ongoing.

Haeger was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001.

The knuckleball pitcher also played with the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox.

National Domestic Violence Service: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).