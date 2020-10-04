Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Lost Battle With Covid-19

Instagram

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has lost his battle with coronavirus, aged 81.

The style guru died on Sunday (04Oct20) and his spokesperson has confirmed Kenzo’s death was linked to COVID-19.

The designer, who enjoyed success with his high fashion and luxury day-to-day streetwear, sold his brand to LVMH in 1993 and stepped away from the business in 1999.

Born in Himeji in 1939, he left Japan for Paris, France in 1965 and became an overnight success. He launched Kenzo Homme in the early 1980s, followed by Kenzo Jeans and Kenzo Jungle, as well as the Kenzo fragrance empire. He introduced a luxury homeware brand, via K3, last year (19).

“It is with great sadness that we have learned that our dear friend Kenzo Takada passed away today. He was an inspiring and prodigious creator and we were proud to collaborate with him. We will always remember his smile and joie de vivre. The fashion, design world and all of us are mourning him tonight and extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones,” read a statement on his official Instagram account.

Kenzo’s creative director, Felipe Oliveira Baptista, added on his online tribute, “His amazing energy, kindness, talent and smile were contagious. His kindred spirit will live forever.”

Meanwhile, French designer Sonia Rykiel wrote on her Twitter, “RIP dear friend Takada Kenzo, Thank you for your contribution to fashion diversification.”

Another friend Lalit Kumar Modi, the Indian Premier League, penned, “Really deeply sad to hear of passing away of my dear friend #kenzo who contracted #covid_19 – its the first person i know personally to have lost his life due to this #virus. Rest in Peace my friend. you will be greatly missed by us all.”