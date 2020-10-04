Famous Men Married Multiple Times

After marriage number seven, do you think you’d just give up?

In order from least number of marriages to most…

1.

Harrison Ford: Three times


Valery Hache / Getty Images

Three marriages, two divorces.

2.

Tom Cruise: Three times


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

Three marriages, three divorces.

3.

Billy Joel: Four times


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Four marriages, three divorces.

4.

Kelsey Grammer: Four times


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Two marriages, two divorces, one annulment.

5.

Frank Sinatra: Four times


Graphic House / Getty Images

Four marriages, three divorces.

6.

Nicolas Cage: Four times


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Four marriages, four divorces.

7.

Willie Nelson: Four times


Rich Fury / Getty Images

Four marriages, three divorces.

8.

Robert Duvall: Four times


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Four marriages, three divorces.

9.

Muhammad Ali: Four times


Evening Standard / Getty Images

Four marriages, three divorces.

10.

Leslie Nielsen: Four times


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Four marriages, three divorces.

11.

Johnny Carson: Four times


Keystone Features / Getty Images

Four marriages, three divorces.

12.

Marc Anthony: Four times


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Four marriages, four divorces.

13.

Rush Limbaugh: Four times


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Four marriages, three divorces.

14.

Gary Oldman: Five times


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Five marriages, four divorces.

15.

George Foreman: Five times


Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Five marriages, four divorces.

16.

James Cameron: Five times


Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images

Five marriages, four divorces.

17.

Sean Bean: Five times


Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Five marriages, four divorces.

18.

Geraldo Rivera: Five times


Mike Coppola

Five marriages, four divorces.

19.

Kenny Rogers: Five times


Suzanne Cordeiro / Getty Images

Five marriages, four divorces.

20.

Christopher Lloyd: Five times


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Five marriages, four divorces.

21.

Ben Folds: Five times


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Five marriages, four divorces.

22.

Cary Grant: Five times


Evening Standard / Getty Images

Five marriages, four divorces.

23.

Martin Scorsese: Five times


Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Five marriages, four divorces.

24.

Billy Bob Thornton: Six times


Getty Images

Six marriages, five divorces.

25.

Richard Pryor: Seven times


Evening Standard / Getty Images

Seven marriages, six divorces.

26.

Gregg Allman: Seven times


Gustavo Caballero

Seven marriages, six divorces.

27.

Larry King: Eight times


Don Emmert / Getty Images

Eight marriages, eight divorces.

