Famous Men Married Multiple Times

After marriage number seven, do you think you’d just give up?
In order from least number of marriages to most…
1.
Harrison Ford: Three times
2.
Tom Cruise: Three times
3.
Billy Joel: Four times
4.
Kelsey Grammer: Four times
5.
Frank Sinatra: Four times
6.
Nicolas Cage: Four times
7.
Willie Nelson: Four times
8.
Robert Duvall: Four times
9.
Muhammad Ali: Four times
10.
Leslie Nielsen: Four times
11.
Johnny Carson: Four times
12.
Marc Anthony: Four times
13.
Rush Limbaugh: Four times
14.
Gary Oldman: Five times
15.
George Foreman: Five times
16.
James Cameron: Five times
17.
Sean Bean: Five times
18.
Geraldo Rivera: Five times
19.
Kenny Rogers: Five times
20.
Christopher Lloyd: Five times
21.
Ben Folds: Five times
22.
Cary Grant: Five times
23.
Martin Scorsese: Five times
24.
Billy Bob Thornton: Six times
25.
Richard Pryor: Seven times
26.
Gregg Allman: Seven times
27.
Larry King: Eight times
