Family’s TUI holiday hell after being locked down in ‘Covid hotel’ in Greece

A family claim they are in holiday hell after being shipped to a ‘Covid hotel’ in Greece.

Mum Amanda Leavesley claims her family were forced to change accommodation after her partner Paul Heffey tested positive for coronavirus.

She told the Liverpool Echo her family were moved to the apartment in a remote part of Rhodes.

They face jail or a hefty fine if they attempt to leave the apartment they were forced to relocated to in a remote part of Rhodes, reports The Mirror.







(Image: Supplied)



The family from Huyton, Merseyside must spend the next 10 days in the flat with two-year-old daughter Callia to limit spreading the virus.

Amanda said “we feel like we are in hell” as she complained about bad food, dogs parking, and noisy planes flying over the area.







(Image: Supplied)



She said: “When we flew into Rhodes they carried out spot checks for Covid which was fine.

“Two days later we were contacted by the hotel and told to go straight to our rooms because my partner Paul Heffey had tested positive.

“A doctor came and checked us and said we were all fine with no visible symptoms.







(Image: Supplied)



“But then we were told that we had to go into quarantine at a special hotel for tourists who had all tested positive for Covid.

“We were driven by taxi to this remote part of the city – it was horrible.”

She said if she leaves she will face a €5,000 fine or even a prison sentence.







(Image: Supplied)



She added: “Paul is a different room to us. All I can do is wave to him from across the balcony. “

Amanda, who owns a fitness studio in Liverpool also claims the ‘chicken and potatoes’ delivered to their room at their designated meal were served cold.

She said: “When we first arrived I think we had one bottle of water between us for the first night.







(Image: Supplied)



“When the food arrived it was cold. We cannot go and out buy things because we can’t leave the building.

“We are under a major flight path and the noise of the planes coming into land is horrible.

“There are barking dogs nearby all night and day and we cannot step on foot outside the building. We feel like we are in hell.







(Image: Supplied)



“I want to make it clear that I understand that we have to be in quarantine but these conditions are not acceptable.”

Amanda booked the holiday through TUI, which will be arranging return flights for the family.

A spokesperson for TUI said: “We can confirm that Mr Heffey tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on arrival at Rhodes airport.

Greek authority restrictions now require his party to self-isolate for 14 days and they have been moved to a specialist isolation unit within a hotel.

“We appreciate this must have been very unsettling for them.

“We are in contact with Mr Heffey and his party, and the hotel where they are self-isolating, to provide support.

“We will do everything possible to make their isolation as comfortable as possible and remain in close contact for the rest of their quarantine period.”