Eva Mendes Shut Down A Rude Comment About Ryan Gosling

Back in September, in a rare moment, Eva talked about what it’s like in her and Ryan’s house, where they share two children, six-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada Lee Gosling. “It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening,” she told Access Daily. “It’s so hard, of course, but it’s that that feeling of ending your day and putting them to bed and Ryan and I look at each other like, ‘We did it, we came out relatively unscathed.'”

