Emma Roberts Shares Photos Of Her Baby Shower

It was definitely memorable.
Emma Roberts gave a tutorial today in how to throw a cute baby shower in the time of COVID-19, for your “family and pod.”
The actor, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend and actor Garrett Hedlund — a baby boy — shared photos of her party on Instagram, which had a magical garden theme.
There were a lot of pretty moments, including her floral dress and matching mask…
And the decor, which included roses dangling from a tree.
But the most memorable decoration was definitely the vagina-shaped floral arrangement that gave Emma a “laugh.”
Flowers were incorporated in a bunch of other creative ways, too. Emma put some dainty ones in her water cup…
And flower-pressed cookies and mushroom-shaped cookies were served.
As well as “baby boy” cookies.
The actor, who has been encouraging others to wear a mask, threw the party in an outdoors space large enough for her guests to social distance — which included Kristen Stewart and Camila Morrone, according to a source at People.
Emma thanked everyone who came for “making [her] pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times.”
Congrats to the mom-to-be!
