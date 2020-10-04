ECB to consider further digital euro study in 2021 By Cointelegraph

ECB to consider further digital euro study in 2021
The European Central Bank (ECB) could begin seriously considering and studying the digital euro by mid-2021, the bank said in a report released Oct. 2.
The report examined how a digital euro may impact retail payments and how it can protect payments in the future. It also looks at how virtual currencies could fit within the landscape of the entire Eurosystem. However, it does not specify what model the ECB should take when and if it designs its digital currency.
