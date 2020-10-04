EB Games Xbox All Access financing starts at $29.99 per month in Canada

EB Games has revealed that Xbox All Access financing for the Xbox Series S is $29.99 per month in Canada, and $39.99 per month for the Xbox Series X.

In a tweet, the video game retailer also noted that All Access pre-orders will go live on Monday, October 5th at 11am ET on this page. Xbox’s All Access financing program is exclusive to EB Games in Canada. EB Games’ website only mentions that All Access pre-orders can be done online, so it doesn’t appear that they will be available in-store.

We’re excited to announce that Xbox All Access for Xbox Series X | S will be available for pre-order beginning Mon, Oct 5th at 11AM ET! Please visit https://t.co/sBKKSYbIB7 for more information. #XboxAllAccess #XboxSeriesX #XboxSeriesS pic.twitter.com/O7MdKkkv3C — EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) October 5, 2020

Once you sign up for All Access, payments must be made over a 24-month period. EB Games notes that financing will be offered through a ‘PayPlan’ from RBC.

In terms of interest, the PayPlan would have a 0 percent Annual Percentage Rate (APR), which is also what is offered in the U.S.

The $29.99 monthly fee for the Xbox Series S financing plan means Canadians will pay $719.76 CAD in total over the 24-months, excluding taxes. The Xbox Series S costs $379.99.

The $39.99 monthly fee means a total of $959.76 CAD over the 24-months for the Xbox Series X plan. The console itself costs $599.

It’s important to note that both All Access plans also include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which typically costs $16.99 per month. The subscription service includes access to all Microsoft first-party games, as well as other video games, EA Play titles and Xbox Live Gold.

EB Games mentions that All Access won’t be available in Quebec to start, but it will be “available soon.” The retailer also notes that EB Edge members will receive 1,000 points for pre-ordering either console.

Xbox recently stated that Canadians wouldn’t be able to sign up for Xbox All Access financing options on September 22nd, the day that Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders went live in Canada. At the time, it was confirmed that the program will be available before the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch this holiday.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch in Canada on November 10th. For more information, you can read ‘s initial impressions of the Series X.

Update 04/10/2020 — Updated to include pre-order details following EB Games’ official confirmation on social media.