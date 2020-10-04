Driver claiming he was ‘late for work’ arrested for clocking 179km/h

A motorist who allegedly clocked 179km/h on the N12 in Bedfordview was arrested on Sunday, the Ekurhuleni Metro police said.

The man, 26, was stopped in his VW Polo hatchback around 06:50, said spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng.

“The driver alleged that he was late for work, before he was handcuffed.”

Five drivers between the ages of 31 and 40 suffered the same fate, when they were allegedly caught travelling at speeds of between 164km/h and 172km/h.

Mokheseng said a man, 26, in a VW Polo was also arrested on Saturday morning for speeding on the N12 in Alberton. He was allegedly caught doing 174km/h.

The group faced charges of reckless and negligent driving.

They were expected to appear in the Germiston and Palm Ridge magistrates’ courts soon.

– Compiled by Jenna Verster