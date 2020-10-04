Disha Patani and Salman Khan resume work on Radhe with a song shoot



Disha Patani and Salman Khan are set to collaborate yet again after Bharat. They will be seen together in director Prabhudeva’s Radhe. The film’s shooting had begun before the lockdown, but due to the pandemic, it had to be stalled. Now, the makers have resumed shooting for the project. Today, Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a glimpse of where she is staying in Karjat, where the shooting of the film is taking place. And Salman Khan too shared a glimpse from the sets of the film.



Disha shared that today is day one of her shoot and they’ll begin with a dance number. Well, looks like the diva is in full mood to get the ball rolling after a break of six months and so is Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood. Check out their posts below…