DeFi craze propels Uniswap monthly volume to $15.3B, surpassing Coinbase By Cointelegraph

DeFi craze propels Uniswap monthly volume to $15.3B, surpassing Coinbase
Data from Dune Analytics shows that in the month of September Uniswap decentralized exchange processed $15.371 billion in volume. In the same period, reports indicate that Coinbase processed $13.6 billion.
The significant spike in Uniswap’s volume can be attributed to two major factors. First, the explosive growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and yield farming of governance tokens caused decentralized exchanges to thrive. Second, the launch of Uniswap’s governance token UNI led to a frenzy on the platform.
