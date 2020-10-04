Darren Star On Emily In Paris, Sex And The City Legacy

Going back to 90210, is there’s an ensemble. Even though it’s Emily in Paris, she makes friends, she works with people, and there’s a sense of family being created among the characters in the show. In different worlds, whether it’s Beverly Hills High School, or living in a building on Melrose Place, or four women who are the most important people in each other’s worlds, the characters create a family with each other. Even in Younger, there’s a real strong cast, the ensemble, the characters, are family for each other. Absolutely.

What’s the best advice Aaron Spelling ever gave you about creating TV characters?

I can’t remember any specific advice he gave me about creating characters. We had a really wonderful, creative, working relationship, Aaron and I. What inspired me about him was he had a wonderful, creative spirit. And I got so much by osmosis, just working with him so closely. And he was, in terms of casting a show, looking at actors and you’d always be like, really? Just looking at their eyes. Because you get so much from the performance just really seeing what their eyes are telling you.