Control two outlets at once with TP-Link’s Kasa smart plug on sale for $20

The TP-Link dual-outlet HS107 Kasa Smart Plug has dropped to $19.99 when you clip the $10 off on-page coupon. That’s a great low price, a match for the lowest price drop we’ve seen this year, and a deal that beats out the previous one we shared by about two bucks. The smart plug has only dropped this low twice — once in July and once during last year’s Black Friday sale.

TP-Link dual-outlet HS107 Kasa Smart Plug

Use the devices together or individually. Set schedules, create scenes, and power them on or off using the Kasa app on your phone. Add to a smart home powered by Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft’s Cortana for voice control. $19.99 $30.00 $10 off

This smart plug is just one way you can improve your smart home. Amazon’s Prime Day is right around the corner, and smart home tech is always huge during big sale events like this. Want even more ways to improve your smart home? Get ready for sales on thermostats, smart light bulbs, major hubs, and more.

Given the way the smart plug is designed, you can essentially use this to add an extra place to plug in on any AC outlet. The device stretches horizontally with two plugs on either end, leaving the second wall outlet unused and available. (Although you won’t be able to fit two of these on the same outlet.) Despite having two appliances plugged into the same device, they aren’t automatically tied to each other. You can control each one individually as if it were two smart plugs in one instead of one plug controlling two things.

Use Kasa’s app available on Android or iOS to power the smart plug on or off, set schedules for your appliances (like turning a coffee machine on in the morning) or create scenes from anywhere. Again, the schedules and stuff can be set individually or by using two devices plugged in together. The plug connects easily to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, and it doesn’t need a separate hub to do so. If you already have a smart home ecosystem like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana, you can also enable voice control. It also works with Google Nest, IFTTT, and other smart systems.