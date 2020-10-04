Collingwood Magpies v Geelong Cats, coach Nathan Buckley masterstroke, Brodie Grundy, Darcy Cameron

Collingwood stunned West Coast in Perth last weekend and a “masterstroke” by coach Nathan Buckley could be the key to the Magpies continuing to have success in the AFL finals.

Few backed Collingwood to pull off a victory against the Eagles at Optus Stadium, where the home team has been so strong this season. AFL commentator Kane Cornes even said Collingwood were simply there to “make up the numbers”. But Cornes was one of many to eat their words as the Magpies fought hard for a 76-75 win.

Hawks great Shane Crawford proclaimed the victory Buckley’s best ever.

“I thought Nathan Buckley all week had set the scene – it was, ‘Us against the world, and we’re just going to go for it’. I love what he did from a coaching point of view. I really do think it’s his best coaching performance ever,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“He had five players over 200cm [tall] in the side – [Mason] Cox, [Brodie] Grundy, [Jordan] Roughead, [Darcy] Cameron and [Darcy] Moore – but they had great speed and took the game on which requires a lot of courage, and I just thought it was one of the great wins.”

Nic Naitanui of the Eagles and Darcy Cameron of the Magpies (Getty)

Crawford hailed the split in ruck duties between Grundy and Cameron against Eagles star Nic Naitanui as the real difference-maker.

“A very brave call, but guess what – it was a masterstroke,” Crawford said.

“At the time I was questioning why isn’t Grundy in there, but it shows you what Nathan Buckley thinks of Cameron. To back a young fella in like that, I think that speaks volumes of what Collingwood think of them moving forward.”

After the game, Buckley denied there was any injury concerns for Grundy and simply explained the rucking duo were called upon to “keep the heat on a player that is an All-Australian for a reason”.

The Magpies huddle at the three quarter time break (Getty)

Crawford was also impressed by ‘American Pie’ Cox who lit up the first quarter against West Coast with three goals.

“Eight goals in his last three finals, 15 contested marks and the most important thing about Mason Cox is he kicks straight, which a lot of AFL footballers that have grown up with this game for 20-25 years don’t know how to do, [while] he kicks the ball beautifully from a set shot,” Crawford said.

Darcy Cameron of the Magpies acknowledges supporters after winning (Getty)

“It’s amazing what happens if you move the ball quick through the midfield, have that real intensity, flick it off to a teammate flying past – you just get the tools having one-on-ones, working into a bit of space and it makes life so much easier. It’s quite simple.

“The good teams that have gone on to win premierships, if you move the ball fast into the forward line, the play doesn’t have to be perfect, but it gives the forward every opportunity. “

Pies beat Eagles, Saints down Dogs in finals

Collingwood will next play the Cats at the Gabba on Saturday at 7.40pm (AEDT) after Geelong lost to Port Adelaide in week one of the AFL finals.

“Everyone didn’t give [Collingwood] a chance [against West Coast], but they’ve been a very good side, and they’ve won a lot of games throughout the year ,” Crawford said of Collingwood.

“Their form coming in wasn’t too bad and who knows where the confidence might go from here – it might go sky-high and continue in their winning way. “