Coinbase customers can now dodge bank withdrawal wait times By Cointelegraph

Coinbase customers can now dodge bank withdrawal wait times
Coinbase has unveiled a faster way for its customers to move digital currencies out of crypto and into their bank accounts.
The U.S. friendly crypto platform now allows 40 different countries faster cash withdrawals, Coinbase wrote in a Oct. blog . “Customers in the U.S., U.K. and Europe can withdraw funds with a linked Visa (NYSE:) debit card,” the post said. “In the U.S., customers will be able to also withdraw funds with their Mastercard (NYSE:).”
