Clint Eastwood Adapting Classic Novel ‘Cry Macho’ for Big Screen

WENN

The ‘American Sniper’ director is set to sit behind the lens, serve as a producer, and star in the upcoming big screen adaption of N. Richard Nash’s 1978 book.

Clint Eastwood has lined up his next project – a movie adaptation of classic novel “Cry Macho“.

The 90-year-old Academy Award-winning director will direct, produce and star in the forthcoming flick, backed on the 1978 novel by author N. Richard Nash, reported .

“Cry Macho” centres on a onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home, away from his alcoholic mum.

The pair cross rural Mexico as they return to Texas in what becomes an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds his own sense of redemption by teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

The screenplay, which was originally penned by Nash in the 1980s for a movie adaption, will be re-written by Nick Schenk.

Clint Eastwood recently joined fellow Hollywood movie moguls like Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, Judd Apatow, Jon Chu, Sofia Coppola, Alfonso Cuaron, Patty Jenkins, and Michael Bay to sign an open letter pleading with the congress to help bail out cinemas hit by the crisis.

Film and TV industries have been struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year. Many projects were either pushed back or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill due to the worldwide pandemic.

Some projects scrambling to adjust their production included movies “The Batman” and “Cop Shop” as well as TV shows like “Stranger Things“, “Riverdale“, “Batwoman“, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow“, “Supergirl“, and “Chicago Med“.