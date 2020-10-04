Cineworld to close all U.S., UK and Ireland sites this week, source says By

© . General view of an empty cinema foyer at Cineworld in Hemel Hempstead as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world
LONDON () – Cineworld (L:), the world’s second-biggest cinema operator, will close all its sites in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland this week because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, a person familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.