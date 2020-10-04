Cineworld could close all cinemas starting this week putting thousands of jobs at risk

Film giant Cineworld is making plans to shut down all of its screens in the UK and Ireland following the delay of the new Bond film No to Die, it was reported.

The Sunday Times reports that the firm, which operates the 62-meter-tall cinema on Renfrew Street Glasgow (the tallest cinema in the world), plans to close its doors entirely until next year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after the filmmakers announced the delay for the next 007 No To Die movie until April next year.

Cineworld, the UK’s largest cinema operator and the world’s second largest, currently operates 128 theaters in the UK and Ireland.









The Sunday Times reports that the firm is writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Olivier Dowden to tell them that the industry has become “unviable” as a result of the postponement of big-budget films.

Cineworld reopened some of its cinemas in July this year.

However, plans to close all cinemas could be drawn up as early as this week, putting 5,500 jobs at risk.

Original plans to open No to Die next month were expected to give the industry the boost in sales it needed to continue, following the delayed launch of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in August.

On Friday, bosses announced the second delay to the long-awaited 25th Bond film that had been scheduled for release on November 12.







Moviegoers will now have to wait until April 2, 2021 to see the movie.

The workers’ rights organization Cineworld Action Group tweeted after the Sunday Times report indicating that employees have been left in the dark about the future of their jobs.

They stated: “The front page of the Times tomorrow announces that Cineworld plans to close all of its theaters across the country as soon as this week, putting all of our jobs at immediate risk.

“There has been no consultation with the staff.

“We have found vital information about our work through the media during the pandemic. The workers have been left out of the discussions that our voices should have included.

“However, in this case it is incredible. Finding out that I may no longer have a media job is horrible. “

The Daily Record has contacted Cineworld for comment.