China’s SMIC says has undertaken ‘preliminary exchanges’ with Washington regarding export restrictions: filing By

© . FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A security officer stands outside a building of SMIC during its grand opening in Shanghai November 22, 2001.
SHANGHAI () – Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has undertaken “preliminary exchanges” with the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security regarding export restrictions, the company said on Sunday in a filing.
