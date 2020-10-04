Charles Haeger Found Dead After Suspected of Killing His Ex-Girlfriend

At the time of Breed’s death, law enforcement was searching for the former MLB player. His vehicle was discovered unoccupied on Saturday afternoon, and hours later, he was found dead.

On Saturday evening, the Scottsdale Police Department tweeted, “This was a domestic violence situation. The suspect was located in Northern Arizona this afternoon and took his own life.”

Before learning about Haeger’s death, the Chicago Cubs issued a statement regarding Breed.

“First, we would like to express our condolences to the family of Danielle Breed,” Cubs vice president of communications, Julian Green, said in a statement to The Athletic. “Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

“Charles Haeger was hired by the Chicago Cubs organization as a minor league pitching coach in November 2019. Haeger initially attended Spring Training activities, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic which suspended operations and forced the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League season, his role and team interactions have been limited,” the statement continued. “Given this is an active investigation, we are assisting the Scottsdale Police Department and will not make any further comment.”