Chargers RB Ekeler could miss multiple weeks By

© . NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could miss multiple weeks because of a hyperextended knee and hamstring injury that he sustained Sunday, according to a report from ESPN.

Ekeler reportedly wore a brace on the knee and walked on crutches after game, a 38-31 win by the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished with two carries for 12 yards and one reception for 2 yards.

The Chargers plan to have Ekeler undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

The 25-year-old Ekeler burst onto the scene last season with 1,550 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. He has 23 career touchdowns — nine on the ground and 14 receiving.

The Chargers are scheduled to visit the New Orleans Saints next week.

