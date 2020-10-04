Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Shared Their Last Conversation

Updated 1 hour ago. Posted 3 hours ago

“And the next day he passed away.”

In August, the world was shocked to learn that Chadwick Boseman had died at the age of 43, after he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Since then, tributes have been nonstop from fans and celebrities alike. Now, Chadwick’s brothers are remembering the late actor and sharing what their sibling was like before his death.


Mauro Pimentel / Getty Images

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Chadwick’s eldest brother, Derrick Boseman, a pastor from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, shared his final conversation with the Black Panther star and it’s powerful.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

According to Derrick, Chadwick was steadfast in his faith even during his sickness, and “never stopped” saying “hallelujah” during prayer calls with his family after his cancer diagnosis.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The day before his death, Derrick says Chadwick told him, “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.”


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Derrick says he asked Chadwick what he meant, but later realized he was tired and ready to rest. “When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done.’”


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

“And the next day he passed away,” Paster Boseman recalled.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Derrick said that his late brother was “an inspiration” and “showed that you can come from [South Carolina] and become anything.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Chad was gifted,” Pastor Boseman stated. He also revealed that Chadwick would sit and draw images of people in his younger days. “He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met,” he said.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“He always did his best,” Chadwick’s other brother, Kevin, recalled. “His best was incredible.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Read the full interview with Chadwick’s brothers here.

