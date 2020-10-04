Celebrity OnlyFans Backlash

They really don’t need the money.
You may or may not be familiar with OnlyFans. The website allows creators to make money for their content through fans’ paid subscriptions. The site is predominantly used by sex workers, who can upload adult content and have fans pay for it.
However, there has been some controversy surrounding the site after actor Bella Thorne joined and made over $2 million in a week and charged people $200 for a not-actually-naked nude photo. After that, the site put a cap on what creators can charge:
Bella Thorne has apologized, saying she wanted to join to draw attention to the platform and destigmatize sex work.
Well, since then, other celebrities have joined the site, including the following:
Aaron Carter:
Tana Mongeau:
There has been backlash to celebs joining, with many pointing out how it takes money and opportunities away from sex workers:
People also emphasized how much faster celebrities earn money on the site:
Some, however, defended celebrities’ right to join:
Reminder — sex work is real work, and a lot of creators rely on their income from the site. Hopefully, celebrities will reconsider joining and instead look to promote the content of others.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!