Celebrity OnlyFans Backlash

They really don’t need the money.

You may or may not be familiar with OnlyFans. The website allows creators to make money for their content through fans’ paid subscriptions. The site is predominantly used by sex workers, who can upload adult content and have fans pay for it.

However, there has been some controversy surrounding the site after actor Bella Thorne joined and made over $2 million in a week and charged people $200 for a not-actually-naked nude photo. After that, the site put a cap on what creators can charge:

Bella Thorne has apologized, saying she wanted to join to draw attention to the platform and destigmatize sex work.

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew…

Well, since then, other celebrities have joined the site, including the following:

Aaron Carter:

Check me out on my only fans ❤️❤️ Just added some new content https://t.co/MmObGN7V4e

Tana Mongeau:

UPDATE: Tana Mongeau says she got thousands of messages on OnlyFans after offering nudes in exchange for proof of vote for Biden. Tana says people “willingly voted for Biden.” According to Cornell University, making any offer to exchange something for vote is an electoral crime.

There has been backlash to celebs joining, with many pointing out how it takes money and opportunities away from sex workers:

Celebs ruined the podcast industry &amp; now they’re going to do the same with Only Fans. It really isn’t everyday you know.

See celebrities doing Onlyfans doesn't sit right with me... Like what is the reason? You have money. You don't need a side hustle. All you're doing is taking away income from sex workers who actually need it. Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey, I'm talking to your greedy asses

celebs joining onlyfans allows me to believe that they are just living paycheck to paycheck like the rest of us.

so fucking annoying, leave sex workers alone wtf? celebs so greedy for what https://t.co/oMMPjXjX3R

People also emphasized how much faster celebrities earn money on the site:

I feel bad for OnlyFans girls right now because in 3 years this platform is going to be oversaturated to the point that you're making 1/5th of what you're making now because of simple economics. Celebrities are about to price you out of competition with name recognition added. https://t.co/vfFMBr3zXh

Some, however, defended celebrities’ right to join:

@thiccgiant Pretty ignorant comment. Celebrities can do whatever they want. There's no rule saying onlyfans is for poor asses only. It's a platform. I'm really sick of people thinking celebrities aren't allowed to do anything but film and shows.

The problem with the OnlyFans argument is that OnlyFans wasn’t made for poor people. It’s literally called OnlyFANS as in for people with followings 😭 That’s like saying celebrities shouldn’t be allowed to start YouTube channels or open restaurants

Reminder — sex work is real work, and a lot of creators rely on their income from the site. Hopefully, celebrities will reconsider joining and instead look to promote the content of others.

