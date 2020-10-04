Cam Newton responds to well wishes after COVID-19 positive test: ‘Appreciate all the love’

Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test announced Saturday altered the Week 4 NFL schedule. A day after Newton’s positive diagnosis came out, the New England Patriots’ quarterback replied to the well wishes he has received with a post on Instagram.

“I never will question God’s reasoning,” Newton wrote. “Just will always respond with, ‘Yes Lord’!! I appreciate all the love, support and well wishes!! I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on all the other AMAZING THINGS THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR!!”

Newton concluded his Instagram caption with two hashtags: #shineTHRUtheSHADE and #notFORlikesJUSTforLOVE. He signed his message 1OVE, a play on “love” using his uniform No. 1.

Newton’s positive test moves Patriots’ game

The announcement of Newton’s positive test Saturday morning came at the end of the same week that saw the NFL postpone the Titans’ game against the Steelers to Week 7 due to numerous positive COVID-19 tests on Tennessee. Newton’s diagnosis came on the same day that Chiefs practice squad quarterback, Jordan Ta’amu, received positive test results for COVID-19. Ta’amu’s role during Week 4 was to play Newton for the Kansas City scout team.

The NFL initially announced the Patriots’ Sunday game in Kansas City would be postponed, with reports indicating it could be moved to Monday or Tuesday. The NFL announced Sunday afternoon that the game has been officially rescheduled to 7:05 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 5 and still will be televised on CBS.

The Patriots are expected to start veteran backup Brian Hoyer in place of Newton, rather than second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. New England will be forced to keep up with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes with the lifetime 59-percent passer Hoyer under center instead of Newton, who seemed to have revitalized his career in New England.

Newton had thrown for 714 yards and two touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season while looking healthy as a rusher. He has rushed 35 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.