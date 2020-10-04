‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Begins Training Left Hand to Ice Cake After Bowling Accident

Instagram

The reality TV star shares on Instagram a photo of him practicing using his non-dominant hand as his three children frost their own cakes while sitting beside him.

Buddy Valastro is determined to get back to baking business despite his terrible hand injury. The “Cake Boss” star, whose right dominant hand got injured in a “freak” bowling accident two weeks earlier, shared with fans and followers that he has begun training his left hand to do cake icing.

The 43-year-old made use of Instagram on Saturday, October 3 to share several pictures of him practicing accompanied by his three children who frosted their own cakes next to him. “Family time is the BEST time! Doing it all over again, left handed… #recovery #lefty #southpaw #cakeboss #buddyvalastro,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

The “Bake You Rich” host was quick to gather support for his efforts. A social media user wrote, “So proud of you Buddy! I admire you for getting right back at it and learning different ways! Good luck on recovery.” Another chimed in, “My best wishes for you,” and a third praised, “You’re AMAZING…God is with you for your soon recovery.”

Valastro’s dominant hand got badly injured on September 20 when it got impaled repeatedly by a metal rod during an attempt to fix his bowling pinsetter. “Me and my son were downstairs in the basement and we were playing in the bowling alley,” he recalled the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “The pinsetter got stuck, which has happened a million times, so I went behind to go fix it.”

“When I got on top, I must have turned my head for one moment and then it was like this fork that held my hand in place as this mechanism went through my hand,” the celebrity chef detailed. “There was blood everywhere and I was in panic mode, but something told me to stop. Something told me, ‘We have to get off the machine.’ ”

Luckily, Valastro’s son and brother-in-law could free him after he told them to “get the saw and the pliers.” He went on to explain, “They removed the pin and cut this thing so that I could be free of the machine. I still had the rod in my hand, but we were able to get into the driveway before the ambulance got there, then we went to the hospital.”

Valastro had undergone two surgeries to fix his arm, and is now recovering at his home in Montville, New Jersey.