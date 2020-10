After already coming into Week 4 without Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing blow on Sunday when Mike Evans left with a leg injury.

On Tampa Bay’s second drive of the game, Evans caught a short pass from Tom Brady and was brought down awkwardly. As his body was dragged down, his leg was pinned underneath him and twisted. The Pro Bowl receiver was in pain immediately after the tackle, struggling to make it to the sideline.