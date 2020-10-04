Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters hints at player clean out

New Brisbane coach Kevin Walters believes “everyone needs to shoulder the responsibility” at the Broncos in a sure sign the once proud club will undergo a massive player clean-out.

After signing a two-year deal to lead the NRL’s richest club from its darkest period, Walters has been doing his utmost to sell his vision for 2021.

And it appears those plans include tweaking the roster in an attempt to create a new culture and breed a new mindset into a playing group which consistently disappointed this season.

Asked on Triple M whether the players displayed a sense of entitlement this year, Walters said from what he has heard that seems to be the case.

Sam Thaiday discusses what the Broncos should do with Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft

“It is off the charts,” he responded.

“It’s that simple (to fix it), we go in and we explain the rules of the club and their responsibility as a member of the Broncos’ football club… surely if we dangle those wooden spoons in front of their eyes that’s enough.

“It’s wrong to just blame Anthony Seibold for the season the Broncos have had. It’s disrespectful to Anthony and disrespectful to everyone at the club.

“Everyone needs to shoulder the responsibility of what happened in the organisation this year. That will be my mantra as well, to make sure that responsibility is taken and it doesn’t happen in future years.”

Gus’ big fear for Walters

The former Maroons coach admitted plans were underway to address the roster and coaching staff in the coming weeks.

“Two things we’ve got to sort out first is the playing roster and there will be some changes there I can assure you of that. Also just sorting out all of our performance staff… that’s going to be done hopefully in the next seven to 10 days.

“(The roster’s) imbalance across the board of ages and games played, I think that’s pretty glaring to everyone.”

The Broncos great and five-time premiership winner said he wants to take the club back to its glory years and the first step was to implement a different approach to their attack.

Walters signs Broncos contract

“They’re going to play a style of football that we played during the 90s. When you think of the Broncos you always think of their attacking flair, which is one thing we were always very strong on and you’ve got to have the right players to do that,” Walters said.

“Right now there probably needs to be some change to the roster for that to happen across the board.

“And secondly defensively. The Broncos were known as a tough, gritty defensive team that never gave up. No different to the Melbourne Storm or Roosters to what they have in their systems – that was the Broncos of old and it’s slowly drifted away in the last four or five years… they have increasingly gotten poor defensively so that’s part of my mantra.”